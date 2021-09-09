Friday, September 10, 2021
The tumbler comes as a construction set – MANN.TV

By Vimal Kumar
LEGO Batman: The Tumbler comes as a building set – fans of the bat from Gotham City can now rub their hands vigorously if they are also friends of the LEGO building blocks. Because with the future “LEGO Batman 76240 Tumbler” set, the legendary Batmobile known from Christopher Nolan’s famous “The Dark Knight” trilogy will be launched as a model.

It is also the new edition of the tumbler set that was released in 2014. The new version has 2049 parts, is 45 cm long, 25 cm wide and 16 cm high. According to the current status, Batman’s mobile pedestal will cost 229.99 euros. The model should not be LEGO-exclusive, but should also be available for purchase from other dealers, which in turn makes some discounts possible.


