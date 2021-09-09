The tumbler comes as a construction set – MANN.TV

LEGO Batman: The Tumbler comes as a building set – fans of the bat from Gotham City can now rub their hands vigorously if they are also friends of the LEGO building blocks. Because with the future “LEGO Batman 76240 Tumbler” set, the legendary Batmobile known from Christopher Nolan’s famous “The Dark Knight” trilogy will be launched as a model.

It is also the new edition of the tumbler set that was released in 2014. The new version has 2049 parts, is 45 cm long, 25 cm wide and 16 cm high. According to the current status, Batman’s mobile pedestal will cost 229.99 euros. The model should not be LEGO-exclusive, but should also be available for purchase from other dealers, which in turn makes some discounts possible.

The “LEGO Batman 76240 Tumbler” also contains two minifigures with Batman (Christian Bale) and the Joker (Heath Ledger). There is also a display stand with typical Gotham gargoyles for the figures. In addition, the set also includes a presentation base for the tumbler itself, which can be aligned and presented as required using a turntable.

Incidentally, the new edition is not an identical version to the classic set from 2014: The tumbler differs more than clearly in some places. In any case, the “LEGO Batman 76240 Tumbler” is a great opportunity for all fans who missed the version at the time to get a new cult Batmobile set.









In addition, the new edition makes something for everyone – as an exhibition piece. The “LEGO Batman 76240 Tumbler” will be officially available for purchase from November 2, 2021.

Source: stonewars.de