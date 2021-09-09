The Trial of Anger (2003) – film

Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson as an unequal couple in a comedy about a somewhat strange hate therapy and other primal screams

Editorial criticism

Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson as an unequal couple in a comedy about a somewhat strange hate therapy and other primal screams

There are films that would only be worth half if it weren’t for Jack Nichsolson in them.

This is another one of them. Loosely based on “Reine Nervensache”, the psycho-plumber comedy “Die Wutprobe” tells the story of an innocent and completely peaceful common man (Adam Sandler) who comes across an apparently crazy aggression therapist (Nicholson). An initial situation with a considerable potential for gag, but which is only exploited to a limited extent: “The test of anger” becomes a test of patience.









The film directed by Peter Segal (“Klumps family and the crazy professor”) is completely tailored to the naive, but also somewhat simple-minded charm of ex- “Saturday Night Live” comedian Adam Sandler.

After he played in flat comedies like “Happy Gilmore” or “Little Nicky” years ago, he is now clearly thinking of something higher. In “Punch-Drunk Love” he suddenly surprises with serious features and in “Die Wutprobe” risks a facial duel with Grandmaster Jack Nicholson.

A competition that is quickly decided: Nicholson, who, after the sentimental “Schmidt” interlude, activates his extremist ego from “The Witches of Eastwick” and “It couldn’t be better”, effortlessly plays the colorless Sandler on the wall. A few cock jokes, Woody Harrelson in a great mini-role and the “Reine Nervensache 2” -conforming singing of “West Side Story” hits don’t help: Adam Sandler never becomes the better Jim Carrey.

Passable but predictable psychiatrist farce that suffers from a casting error