The Schumacher family in private: These are the streaming tips of the week

Netflix, Amazon, Sky Ticket and Co .: This is the timetable for your streaming week.

Among them: Netflix presents a detailed documentary about Michael Schumacher and a new series kidding German celebrities.

Streaming replenishment: These exciting films and series are new to the program on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Apple TV +, Disney +, TVNOW and Starzplay.

You can find more TV & streaming news here

For many film and series fans, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Ticket and Co. have long been the better cinema. With top-class film highlights and exciting series, the streaming services regularly live up to their reputation. The overview reveals which productions are worth viewing in the home theater in the coming week.

“Schumacher” (Netflix)

Eight years have passed since Michael Schumacher fell badly in a skiing accident in December 2013 and then withdrew completely from the public. Nevertheless, the interest in the athlete does not seem to want to wane to this day. Now a new Netflix documentary is supposed to offer an unusually private insight into the life and career of the racing driver – from the Kerpener gravel pit to Schumacher’s last race in São Paulo.

“Schumacher” is the first film about the now 52-year-old, who is also supported by his family. The makers of the documentary, Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech, not only spoke to competitors and companions of Schumacher, but also to his father Rolf, his brother Ralf, his wife Corinna and the children of the ex-racing driver. The intimate documentary “Schumacher” can be seen from September 15th on Netflix.

Updated on 09.09.2021, 10:30 a.m. He is one of the most famous racing drivers of all time: eight years after his serious skiing accident in December 2013 and the subsequent withdrawal from the media, Michael Schumacher is still determining public interest. Now Netflix is ​​dedicating its own documentary to the life and work of the now 52-year-old. “Schumacher” will be released on September 15th, almost 30 years to the day after the athlete’s Formula 1 debut on Netflix. © ProSiebenSat.1

“Spitting Image: The Krauts’ Edition” (Sky Ticket)

Attention, now it’s getting snappy: Nobody is spared in the new puppet satire “Spitting Image: The Krauts’ Edition”. The series uses hilarious latex dolls to target German celebrities such as Armin Laschet, Annalena Baerbock, Heidi Klum and Jan Böhmermann and even unceremoniously transforms SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz into a Smurf. Audience favorites like Joko and Klaas also get their fat off.

The weird show follows the famous model from Great Britain, where “Spitting Image” was kidding political greats like Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan as early as the 1980s. After the British re-run of the show last year, German stars are now also bothering. “Spitting Image: The Krauts’ Edition” starts on September 16 on Sky Ticket.

Updated on 09.09.2021, 10:30 a.m. In the British puppet satire “Spitting Image” is badly dealt against celebrities from politics, society, sport and entertainment. From September 16, “Spitting Image: The Krauts’ Edition” (Sky) will also be kidding German celebrities. Among others, Karl Lauterbach, Annalena Baerbock, Heidi Klum, Jan Böhmermann, Angela Merkel, Thomas Müller and Armin Laschet get their fat off. © ProSiebenSat.1

“The Morning Show – Season 2” (Apple TV +)



Alex (Jennifer Aniston, left) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) wreaked havoc. © AppleTV







After Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) uncovered the shocking processes behind the scenes of their employer in front of the camera, damage control is the top priority for the broadcaster. In the second season of the award-winning drama series “The Morning Show”, the moderation duo Alex and Bradley not only have to struggle with new power games and dark secrets, but also with the corona pandemic, which is turning their lives and careers upside down.

Apple TV + hit the bull’s eye in 2019 with “The Morning Show”: The series was nominated three times for a Golden Globe and Billy Crudup, who plays the charismatic network boss Cory Ellison, even won an Emmy. So it’s no wonder that a sequel to the star-studded production around Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell follows. The second season starts on September 17th on Apple TV +.

“Surviving 9/11” (Sky Ticket)



“Surviving 9/11” reconstructs the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. © Top Hat Productions limited 2021

It has now been 20 years since Islamist terrorists carried out the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93 on September 11, 2001, forever changing not only the USA but the whole world. Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attack and more than 6,000 others were injured. On the occasion of this tragic anniversary, director and BAFTA winner Arthur Cary reconstructed the events in his documentary “Surviving 9/11” and spoke to survivors and eyewitnesses.

The film impressively shows what happened in the two hours after the attacks and how they still shape the lives of the victims and their bereaved years later. A woman who was pregnant at the time and worked in one of the twin towers and the widow of the co-pilot of Flight 93 will have their say. “Surviving 9/11” will be available from September 11th on Sky Ticket.

“PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende” (Amazon Prime Video)



With the signing of Lionel Messi (picture), Paris St. Germain caused a sensation. © Getty Images / David Rogers

It has been more than half a century since Paris St. Germain, the most successful football club in France to this day, was founded. Now Amazon is even dedicating its own documentary series to the club. The first season of “PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende” tells in a total of four parts how the rise succeeded – not least thanks to billions in investments from Qatar.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Ronaldinho, Youri Djorkaeff, David Ginola and Bernard Lama will have their say. The directors Benjamin Montel and Sebastian Perez Pezzani also accompanied current players, coaches and fans during the past two seasons. “PSG Ô Ville Lumière, 50 Ans De Légende” will be available on Amazon Prime Video from September 10th.

(ch)

© 1 & 1 Mail & Media / teleschau

