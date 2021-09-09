Thursday, September 9, 2021
“The Prince of Bel-Air”: Here Will Smith names his successor in a video link

By Sonia Gupta
It has been known since August 2020 that the cult series “The Prince of Bel-Air” is getting a remake. Now it is also clear who will play the main role, which was originally played by Will Smith. The future star of the series even has the appropriate surname: Jabari Banks. In the original series, Will is taken in by his uncle and his family – and they are also called Banks. (Also read: Will Smith’s “Bel-Air Athletics” fashion collection to Germany)

This is how Will Smith brings the good news to Jabari Banks

52-year-old Smith brought the good news to his young colleague in person and surprised him with a video call. “You have a fantastic journey ahead of you and I look forward to helping you build your life and career in this process,” said the Hollywood star. Banks is enthusiastic, describes the lead role as a “dream come true” and talks about how important “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was for him. Banks found out about the production from his father, and later his agent brought him to the casting. (Also interesting: The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” returns with a very special special)




“The Prince of Bel-Air”: details of the remake

The remake of “The Prince of Bel-Air” will simply be titled “Bel-Air” and will be shown in the USA on the video-on-demand service provider Peacock. Fans can be happy: According to the US magazine “Entertainment Weekly”, two seasons have already been ordered.

The series’ official description reads, “Bel-Air is set in America today and is an hour-long dramatic analogy to the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, based on the original: Will’s Complicated Journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the guarded mansions of Bel-Air. With a revamped vision, “Bel-Air” will delve deeper into the inherent conflict, emotion and prejudice that could not be fully explored in a 30-minute sitcom format , while still delivering the oomph and allusions to the original series. “


