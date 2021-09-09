The Masked Singer: is Johnny Depp the turtle?

Who is behind “The Masked Singer” turtle? After the first show evening, Florian Silbereisen or Johnny Depp are hot favorites.







Who is behind “The Masked Singer” turtle? Vocally top, his performance on Tuesday evening inspired exciting speculations. Moderator, singer and “dream ship” captain Florian Silbereisen (39) is suspected. The same applies to actors, singers and “Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp (57). But a third name appears particularly often in social networks: Singer Thomas Anders (57) is very popular on Instagram.

“100% Thomas Anders !!!!!!!”, writes one user. “I’m with Thomas Anders”, put it another. “Thomas Anders !! Definitely!” Agrees another follower. Occasionally there are a few other tips: “Steffen Henssler … the evidence speaks for a cook”. The followers definitely agree that the turtle performance was a success. “Finally a great performance, good costume … And the voice first,” raves under his picture. “I think we have our winner,” sums up another.

CodeList