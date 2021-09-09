The Equalizer 3: So it is about the sequel with Denzel Washington

Released 07/22/2020 8:56 AM

With part 2, director Antoine Fuqua and his leading actor Denzel Washington shot a sequel to one of their collaborations for the first time. The film grossed more than three times its production costs worldwide. So what are the chances of “The Equalizer 3” now?

After the first part, it took four years for a sequel to come. “The Equalizer 2” is only two years old. Nothing is firmly planned yet, so it may take a while. But both Denzel Washington, as well as Antoine Fuqua and the screenwriter Richard Wenk already revealed in 2018 that they were interested in a sequel.









The signs are favorable right now too. After the synchro debacle, when no German soundtrack was available, “The Equalizer 2” is celebrating a small revival on Netflix. It climbed to number 1 on the charts. That can be the necessary push so that the third part can be tackled soon. There seem to be enough ideas for this. Maybe the new film should become more international. Even a crossover with the “John Wick” series is conceivable. In any case, it would follow directly on from its predecessor.

There are also plans for a TV series for the TV station CBS, with Queen Latifah in the lead role. Perhaps the series can help bridge the gap until “The Equalizer 3” actually lands in the cinema. At least one should be sure that another part of the action series, like its predecessors, gets an age rating of FSK 16 in order to maintain the tradition within the film series and the target group. In Great Britain, however, the current equalizer was cut as a precautionary measure because the makers feared that the film would be rated harder than desired.