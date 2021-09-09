That’s why Britney Spears has a guardian

In Los Angeles, fans demonstrate for Britney’s freedom in June. Photo: imago images / ZUMA Wire / Ringo Chiu via www.imago-images.de





Since 2008, Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage. Now he wants to end it. But why did it come about at all?

After 13 years, Britney Spears’ father wants to relinquish guardianship. He had filed a motion to terminate the Los Angeles County Superior Court. After Britney was forcibly admitted to a clinic for mental health problems in 2008, Jamie Spears managed personal causes and his daughter’s assets. Ex-husband Kevin Federline has custody of their children.









How did that happen?

In 2007, Spears shaved her hair in front of the camera, had wild parties with Paris Hilton and attacked a paparazzo. After her mental breakdown, she was briefly admitted to a rehab clinic. The following year, the then 26-year-old was escorted to a psychiatric facility by the police. Due to the so-called 5150 rule, Spears could be held there involuntarily for 72 hours.

After the incidents, her father, Jamie Spears, filed an urgent application for guardianship of his daughter. Since 2019 she has been partly subordinate to Jodi Montgomery, an employee.

The Free Britney Movement

The singer’s fans are worried: They consider the guardianship to be unfounded and have been fighting for their autonomy again since 2019 with the hashtag #FreeBritney. The #FreeBritney movement first emerged in 2009, when Britney was negative about her father’s care.





