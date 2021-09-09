Cardi B: Stress with her followers because of her cute doll

07.03.2021 10:26 am

US pop star Cardi B believes that some Twitter users are obsessed with their posts in the app and are therefore not happy with everything.

The 28-year-old recently deactivated her account on the micro-blogging platform Twitter amid an online backlash. After reactivating her site, the musician has now claimed that some people would only “live” for their contributions.

Instead of dolls, fans prefer new music

She now tweeted: “I’ve activated my site for less than two hours and all hell is going on under every tweet. That shows that you really live for my tweets. “

Cardi had frustrated some of her own fans by releasing a doll of herself instead of bringing out new music. But the chart singer – who is one of the best-selling artists in the world – has now insisted that she won’t wait for anyone before releasing her new material.









Cardi B does what she enjoys

Cardi B, who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with rapper colleague Offset, explained: “I announced my 2018 album on March 11th. I knew it had to come out in April because my baby bump would be too big to make music videos in May. So I like that it was the last music video I made. So please tell me: When have I ever waited for others outside of my stomach? “(Bang)

