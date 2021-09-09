Spanish filmmakers criticize award for Johnny Depp

Madrid. The Association of Spanish Women Filmmakers has criticized the San Sebastián Film Festival for planning an award for Hollywood star Johnny Depp. The association said on Tuesday that the fact that Depp was honored with the Donostia Award next month would damage the reputation of the festival. A British judge said last year that allegations of domestic violence against the star were essentially correct.

Association president Cristina Andreu said that Monday’s announcement surprised her very much. “This throws a very bad light on the festival and its management and sends a terrible message to the public:” It doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor, “Andreu told the AP news agency. The association is now considering its next steps. The Donostia Award is the festival’s highest honor and is given for outstanding lifetime achievements.









The San Sebastián International Film Festival takes place in the Basque city of Donostia-San Sebastián at the end of September. Depp was expected to receive the award in person on September 22nd.

Last year Depp lost a libel case against a British newspaper accusing him of domestic violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The judge ruled that the allegations were “essentially correct”. In March, a court denied him an opportunity to appeal on the grounds that his attempt to overturn the sentence had no prospect of success.

Depp is also suing Heard in Virginia for $ 50 million over an opinion piece in the Washington Post that she wrote about domestic violence. The process in this case was recently postponed to April 2022.