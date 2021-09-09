Sofia Vergara: pregnant? | GALA.de

According to insiders, Sofia Vergara is currently not only overjoyed because she married Joe Manganiello. A baby is also supposed to be the reason why the couple shines so brightly

It would be THE news: Sofia Vergara, 43, is said to be pregnant!

It was only at the weekend that the “Modern Family” beauty gave her partner Joe Manganiello, 38, the yes-word in a romantic ceremony in Palm Beach, but it is not only the wedding itself that is said to have made both of them shine. According to insiders, another heart beats under Sofia’s beautiful robe by star designer Zuhair Murad.

Bee Shaffer There is no more stylish way to pack a baby bump



111 images

The hint!

On their big day, according to a wedding guest, the bride and groom are said to have provided THE proof that the actress is already pregnant. “The reception was great,” the confidante told “Radar Online”. “Even though so many people were drunk, Sofia wasn’t at all.” The Colombian actress was seen with a wine glass in her hand – but she did not drink from it. Or did the actress not drink anything out of respect for her husband? After all, the “Magic Mike” hottie has spoken openly about his previous drinking problems in the past. “Either Sofia decided not to drink anything at the wedding out of respect for Joe, or she’s pregnant.” According to the insider, however, most guests suspected variant number two.









A lightning baby

The baby news wouldn’t be too much of a surprise. After all, Joe wants his loved one to have offspring. “Joe can’t wait to have kids with her.”

Sofia already has a 23-year-old son with Manolo, but she definitely wants to fulfill Joe’s father’s wish. And that rápido, por favor. “Joe is younger than me. He is 38 and has no children,” said the beautiful woman to “Woman’s Day”. “I told him that if we want to have children, we should do it now because I don’t want to have a baby when I am 50.”

With this statement, it would not be a shock if we soon discovered a sweet tummy in Ms. Manganiello.

Sofia Vergara Luxury wedding dress





lsc

Gala