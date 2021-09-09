Sofía Vergara + Joe Manganiello: Here they shimmer

Sofía Vergara has posted photos from her honeymoon: The “Modern Family” actress and Joe Manganiello spent their honeymoon on a wonderful beach

White sandy beach, turquoise blue sea and a couple in love: Sofía Vergara posted snapshots from her honeymoon with Joe Manganiello.

Private island in the Caribbean



The 43-year-old shared her happiness with her fans on her Instagram page. The “Modern Family” actress shared two romantic pictures from the honeymoon with her husband: Sofía lolls on the dreamy beach while she photographs her loved one in the water.

Another photo shows her and the 38-year-old “Magic Mike XXL” actor smiling happily. “We will never forget this place,” writes the actress about the selfie and adds three hearts. The hashtag suggests that the newly married couple is spending their honeymoon in the Caribbean on the private island of Parrot Cay.

Sofia Vergara Your very own wedding album



11 images

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello had said yes on Sunday (November 22nd) in Florida.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

mzi

Gala