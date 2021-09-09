Sofía Vergara + Joe Manganiello
Here they shimmer
Sofía Vergara has posted photos from her honeymoon: The “Modern Family” actress and Joe Manganiello spent their honeymoon on a wonderful beach
White sandy beach, turquoise blue sea and a couple in love: Sofía Vergara posted snapshots from her honeymoon with Joe Manganiello.
Private island in the Caribbean
The 43-year-old shared her happiness with her fans on her Instagram page. The “Modern Family” actress shared two romantic pictures from the honeymoon with her husband: Sofía lolls on the dreamy beach while she photographs her loved one in the water.
Another photo shows her and the 38-year-old “Magic Mike XXL” actor smiling happily. “We will never forget this place,” writes the actress about the selfie and adds three hearts. The hashtag suggests that the newly married couple is spending their honeymoon in the Caribbean on the private island of Parrot Cay.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello had said yes on Sunday (November 22nd) in Florida.