Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsSelena Gomez: This is how she thinks about her time as a...
News

Selena Gomez: This is how she thinks about her time as a child star

By Arjun Sethi
0
70




Selena Gomez
This is how she thinks about her time as a child star

Selena Gomez looks back on her early career.

Selena Gomez looks back on her early career.

© Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / ImageCollect

Selena Gomez is back in a series starring role. At a press conference, she also spoke about her time as a child star at Disney.

Selena Gomez (29) is returning to her roots as a TV actress and will star in “Only Murders in the Building” for the first time since 2012 in “Die Zauberer vom Waverly Place”. At a press conference, Gomez spoke openly about her early Disney career, which began for her at the age of ten, according to People magazine.




“I sold my life to Disney at a very young age,” said Gomez. At that moment she had no idea what that meant for her: “I was a kid, I didn’t know what I was doing, I was just running around on the set.” Now she is much more mature and a more demanding actress than at the beginning of her career. You now feel like a sponge: “I soak up all the wisdom that I can pick up.”

“Only Murders in the Building” is coming to Disney + in Germany

The Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” is a comedy crime series about three New York City neighbors who are interested in true crime stories and want to catch a murderer. The idea comes from Steve Martin (75), who also takes on one of the leading roles. The broadcast is planned for August 31, 2021 on the US streaming service Hulu, in German-speaking countries the series can be seen on Disney +.

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleInterview with Florian Munteanu: “My boxing background is also an advantage”
Next articleAugust Wittgenstein: Did he post the first couple photo here?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv