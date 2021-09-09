Selena Gomez: This is how she thinks about her time as a child star

Selena Gomez is back in a series starring role. At a press conference, she also spoke about her time as a child star at Disney.

Selena Gomez (29) is returning to her roots as a TV actress and will star in “Only Murders in the Building” for the first time since 2012 in “Die Zauberer vom Waverly Place”. At a press conference, Gomez spoke openly about her early Disney career, which began for her at the age of ten, according to People magazine.









“I sold my life to Disney at a very young age,” said Gomez. At that moment she had no idea what that meant for her: “I was a kid, I didn’t know what I was doing, I was just running around on the set.” Now she is much more mature and a more demanding actress than at the beginning of her career. You now feel like a sponge: “I soak up all the wisdom that I can pick up.”

“Only Murders in the Building” is coming to Disney + in Germany



The Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” is a comedy crime series about three New York City neighbors who are interested in true crime stories and want to catch a murderer. The idea comes from Steve Martin (75), who also takes on one of the leading roles. The broadcast is planned for August 31, 2021 on the US streaming service Hulu, in German-speaking countries the series can be seen on Disney +.

