Rita Wilson: Mourning for colleague Michael Constantine

The “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star Michael Constantine died at the age of 94. Rita Wilson mourns the loss of her colleague and friend.

Michael Constantine (1927-2021) died on August 31, as a spokeswoman for the US actor confirmed to the industry portal “Deadline”. His colleague Rita Wilson (64) says goodbye to the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” star on social media. She describes Constantine as a “friend” in her loving lines on Instagram. “Our sweet patriarch of the Portokalos family went to heaven forever,” writes Rita Wilson.









Michael Constantine “had time for everyone”



Constantine played the role of Gus Portokalos in the 2002 hit movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” as well as in the 2016 sequel and the series “My Big Fat Greek Life” (2003). Rita Wilson was involved as a producer, in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” she was also seen in a supporting role. Wilson also extolled Constantine’s award-winning portrayal of the Headmaster in “Room 222” (1969-1974). From this role “to his most recent appearances, Michael was always the friendliest person,” Tom Hanks’ wife, 65, remembers her colleague.

“He had time for everyone and when you were with him he made you feel like you were the only person in the room,” she continues. “He will be in our hearts forever and for future generations who will see his work. (…) We will love you forever.” Rita Wilson also posted a photo of the late actor with Greek roots showing him in front of a movie poster for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2”.

CodeList