Rihanna lolls in lingerie for a new Fenty advertisement

Before we celebrate another Valentine’s Day worldwide on February 14th, Rihanna dressed up and presented the new lingerie line from Savage X Fenty.

New love

In the past few weeks, it has become more and more quiet around Rihanna. The “Bitch Better Have My Money” interpreter posted almost no new Instagram pictures on her feed and was otherwise rather covered. This could of course be related to the Barbadian beauty engrossed in her work or distracted by her new lover. Together with rapper A $ AP Rocky, RiRi spent the Christmas holidays in her home country, raced through the sea on a jet ski and made one boat tour after the other, during which she was photographed by paparazzi. She cuddles up to her new lover and has not yet confirmed or denied any of the love rumors via Instagram and Co. …

New lingerie

Meanwhile, A $ AP Rocky is lucky to have picked up one of the most sought-after superstars of our time. The tough business lady herself not only looks beautiful, but also seems to work around the clock and develop new ideas. Her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, for example, has now been expanded and Rihanna herself slipped into a touch of nothing for the advertisements, which should go on the market for Valentine’s Day in 2021.









RiRi commented on one of the clips with the translated words: “You are not my only Valentine…” and thus presented three different lingerie collections as well as sleeping clothes and underwear for men.

Where is the album?

While Rihanna had repeatedly emphasized in the past two years that she would no longer give herself to music fully, fan voices are getting louder and louder asking for a new studio album. Even under the New Year’s photo of the all-round talent, some supporters asked for another LongPlayer and explained that the prank should be part of their resolutions for 2021. RiRI had an answer right at the start: “This comment is 2019. Grow up,” replied the “Diamonds” singer, visibly annoyed.

Well, will we actually get new music from Rihanna presented this year? Or did the Barbadian singer hang up the microphone once and for all?