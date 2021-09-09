Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsRihanna is super hot in her underwear
News

Rihanna is super hot in her underwear

By Sonia Gupta
0
64




Rihanna is super hot in her underwear

imago images / ZUMA Wire

01/14/2021 9:50 pm

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand has launched the Valentine’s Day 2021 campaign. In it she shows herself in snotty underwear in bright red.

The “Love On The Brain” singer can be admired in a video clip on her Instagram account in a red lingerie set and advertised the brand new designs of her label.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by RIHANNA (@ririgalbadd)






Previous articleBillie Eilish: fans call her a hypocrite!
Next articleCardano Raises 12% – The Rally Gathers Pace By Investing.com
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv