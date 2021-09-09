Rihanna is super hot in her underwear

01/14/2021 9:50 pm

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand has launched the Valentine’s Day 2021 campaign. In it she shows herself in snotty underwear in bright red.

The “Love On The Brain” singer can be admired in a video clip on her Instagram account in a red lingerie set and advertised the brand new designs of her label.

Campaign with guest appearances

In the caption to the Instagram post, the beauty stated, “Oh, you thought you were our only Valentine ?! That’s cute. #XXSavageX “The advertising campaign filmed by Dennis Leupold also features R&B star Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi. The collection for the romantic holiday includes the Candy Hearts line and satin sleepwear for men.

“Do what you love!”

Rihanna, who is currently dating rapper A $ AP Rocky, told Vogue about the upcoming holiday on February 14th: “Do what you love. It should be about you and then your treasure will benefit from it. If it makes you feel good and sexy, just do it. ” The designs will be available to purchase through Savagex.com starting February 14th. (Bang)