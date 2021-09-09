Friday, September 10, 2021
Rare: Adam Sandler kisses his Jackie in public

By Vimal Kumar
A rare picture! Adam Sandler (53) has been an integral part of the film business for over 30 years. However, the actor keeps his private life under lock and key as much as possible. Four years later he walked in front of the altar with his Jackie, whom he met on the set of the film “Big Daddy” in 1999. Both are inseparable at events. But now the comedian caused a little surprise: He kissed his partner quite unabashedly in public!

The couple attended the National Board of Review awards gala in New York on Wednesday evening. Once there, there were not only a lot of fans waiting who wanted to experience the “kid’s heads” star up close, but also a large number of photographers. Before he fulfilled the autograph requests from his admirers, he and his loved one faced the thunderstorm of flashlights. There did Adam something he usually only does without cameras: he gave his wife a big smack on the mouth. This sweet gesture delighted not only the photographers who continuously clicked the shutter button, but everyone else in attendance as well.

Although the 53-year-old rarely shares such intimate and private moments with the media, he occasionally makes a small exception. Last spring, he spoke publicly about how it feels to him that his then 12-year-old daughter Sadie Madison is slowly becoming interested in boys.




Jackie and Adam Sandler in New York
Adam Sandler with his wife Jackie
Jackie and Adam Sandler at the National Board of Review in New York


Vimal Kumar
