Promising forecasts: “Crypto Outlook”: Expert confirms price targets for Bitcoin and Ethereum | news

Thursday, September 9, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Cryptocurrencies on the rise again
Expert Mike McGlone optimistic about Bitcoin and Ether
Bitcoin could become a digital reserve currency

Cryptocurrencies are in rally mode. Bitcoin was recently able to leave the mark of 51,000 US dollars behind – it rose at times to almost 51,800 US dollars on the CoinMarketCap platform, but then slipped again more significantly – the cyber currency currently costs around 46,300 US dollars. Things have been on the up since mid-June after the still most popular cryptocurrency had previously fallen to around 30,000 US dollars. Ether also climbed sharply last week and cost more than 4,000 US dollars at times, but Cyberdevise No. 2 is currently trending significantly below this mark again at 3,400 US dollars.




Bitcoin at $ 100,000, Ether at $ 5,000

Bloomberg chief analyst Mike McGlone sees Bitcoin, Ether & Co. “in a revived and refreshed bull market”, as he writes in his recently published forecast report “Crypto Outlook”. “We’re seeing Ethereum heading for $ 5,000 and $ 100,000 for Bitcoin. Portfolios with a combination of gold and bonds appear increasingly bare without Bitcoin and Ethereum in the mix,” the report said. – Trade Bitcoin with Plus 500 – that’s how it works. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should carefully consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. – “After the crypto market has survived a painful correction, we see it as more likely that it will resume its uptrend than that it will drop below the lows of the 2nd quarter Reaching new highs in the second half of the year is a difficult question to answer. Increasing demand and acceptance contrast with a shrinking supply, “the expert continues.

On the one hand, McGlone points out that the crypto market could only be “hype and speculation”, but it could just as well be about “a revolution in money and finance” that “is still in the early stages of pricing”. “We tend to the latter,” said the Bloomberg chief analyst. “We think it’s more likely that the price will just keep rising.”

In his report, McGlone is also convinced that Bitcoin is well on the way to becoming a reserve asset: “We expect a future in which Bitcoin as a digital reserve currency will complement the reserve currency of the US dollar”.

