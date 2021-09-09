Portraits of Randall Slavin: Have a beer with Cameron Diaz

They’re glimpses into the private lives of stars when they weren’t. Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston – Randall Slavin photographed them all in the 1990s. Now the snapshots are public.

Randall Slavin photographs many stars. This picture was taken in 1999 with Cameron Diaz and Milla Jovovich

E.r was in the right place at the right time with the right people: Randall Slavin. He actually wanted to be an actor in Hollywood. But instead of in front of the camera, the now 50-year-old made a career behind the camera. Like hardly any other photographer, Slavin came very close to many stars at the beginning of their careers in private situations: Charlize Theron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston or Jason Statham.

With a small compact camera, Slavin snapped a number of people in the 1990s – in the hope that they would later be rich and famous.

His plan worked. The pictures were also a way for Slavin to document his life. “If I have a photo, it proves that I was there and that the moment actually happened.” And a lot has happened over the years.

Jude Law with film producer Tracy Falco in a bar in New York. Slavin was also there with friends Source: Randall Slavin

He was in a bar with Jude Law in 1995 and in the same year met the now two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank while learning text in her acting agency. He photographed Cameron Diaz and Milla Jovovich in 1999 at a party after the concert by the band “Remy Zero”.

Hilary Swank studying text. She won her first Oscar in 2000, the second followed in 2005





Source: Randall Slavin

The snapshots can be seen in his new illustrated book, which will be published on November 5th. The title “We all want something beautiful” is from the song “Mr. Jones ”from Counting Crows.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz, 1995 Source: Randall Slavin

Slavin has been friends with the singer Adam Duritz for years. About the song he says: “It fits perfectly. The passion and the longing, with a touch of sadness – what I feel is universal and will now be seen in my portraits. “

Charlize Theron and Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated the actress’ 22nd birthday together in 1997 in Los Angeles Source: Randall Slavin

All of these black and white photos are snapshots and convey a certain familiarity. But this kind of intimacy no longer exists today. Paparazzi lie in wait for the stars, especially in Hollywood, and publish what they get in front of the camera – the more embarrassing, the better. For Slavin, Hollywood was the last good time in the 1990s. “You went out, but no one found out about the things that happened,” he said, “Instyle”. “It was a different era because people could let go and nobody would have taken pictures, except maybe me a few.”

US actor Jeremy Renner, 2005 Source: Randall Slavin

Since Salvin has made a name for himself as a photographer over the years, besides the snapshots, commissioned works are also printed in the book. The stars of yesteryear are his customers and also his friends today. This is made clear by the forewords by US actors Ben Stiller and Jeremy Renner. Slavin had no agenda or politics. But the real you shown by yourself.

