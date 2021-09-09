Overjoyed: Katy Perry is enjoying her mama glow

The happiness of the family is literally written on Katy Perry’s (36) face! Last March, the singer revealed her first pregnancy in the music video for her song “Never Worn White” – and a few months ago the time had finally come: in August, her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter Daisy saw the light of day! How proud the little one has made her parents since then has proven Katy now in a recent post!

On Monday, the musician shared several pictures Instagramon which you can clearly see the satisfaction: In the photos she shines with her gold shimmering, strapless dress. “Mother”, the blonde simply wrote about the snapshots and clearly expressed with a heart emoji how much she liked the new family role.

Katys good mood seems to be transmitted to their fans – they don’t stop raving about the 36-year-old in the comment column: “What a feast for the eyes! You look great!”, wrote one follower – another shone through Katys Outfit to think of ancient Greece: “You really look like a goddess!”

