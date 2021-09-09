Thursday, September 9, 2021
Next vacation date: J.Lo and Ben can’t go without each other

By Sonia Gupta
Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (48) really enjoy their togetherness! Since the singer and actor made their relationship public, they can hardly be seen without each other. The two lovebirds are currently spending a romantic holiday for couples on Capri and are repeatedly photographed by paparazzi. Well enjoyed J.Lo and Ben another date on a yacht.

The two really can’t do without each other! In the course of Jens’ 52nd birthday, the couple traveled to Italy and there they are now enjoying a boat trip along the popular Amalfi Coast. During a trip on a yacht Ben and Jennifer accompanied by their loved ones. This time the two were less in love than usual, but the musician and the Batman actor didn’t leave the side.

A few days ago, the newly in love met for a lunch date in the city. J.Lo and Ben strolled through the streets of the island’s capital holding hands and looked at the sights there. During a visit to a restaurant, the Batman actor and the “Let’s Get Loud” interpreter showed how happy they are that they no longer have to hide their love.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez with friends on Capri
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Capri
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Capri in July 2021


