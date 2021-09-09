Natalie Portman teases famous breast cancer storyline for Jane Foster

“Thor 4” brings big changes to the Marvel universe. Natalie Portman has already been confirmed as a female Thor and talks about a possible storyline in an interview.

At this year’s Comic-Con, director Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) surprised Thor fans with good news. Natalie Portman, who once stood out from the Marvel films loudly distant, returns as Thor’s ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, bringing possibly one of the most famous storylines to life. We’ll tell you what you can expect here.

Marvel: Kevin Feige named Marvel CEO

Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman surprised fans at Comic-Con with her return to the MCU. In addition, director Taika Waititi promised that viewers would see a female Thor for the first time. It was unclear what the exact version is, but now Natali Portman is teasing a very special comic template in an interview with Variety.

Written by comic book writer Jason Aaron, the famous storyline tells the story of Jane Foster and how she herself becomes worthy of the hammer Mjolnir. At that moment she transforms into her own version of Thor. However, the tragic twist of the whole story is that by this point she has breast cancer and the effects of her chemo wear off with the newfound vigor.









Marvel: Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds meets with Marvel bosses: plans in the MCU?

New ways

Natalie Portman, like many comic fans, seems to be enthusiastic about this story and commented on the possible plot of the film in an interview:

“It’s really rare that such big films take on such a serious, real subject. I really don’t know for sure yet. I haven’t seen anything yet, but I’ve heard the same rumors as everyone else and I really love to think about it.“

So nothing has been confirmed yet, but after the critical accusations of many directors that the Marvel films are not “real cinema”, this storyline would be a good chance for the MCU to bring an emotional gravity into the future. What do you think of the possible storyline for Jane Foster? Let us know in the comments.