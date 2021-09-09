Thursday, September 9, 2021
Mila Kunis: She talks about her difficult childhood

As a child she was very poor

© Reuters

Mila Kunis lives in frenzy and doesn’t have to turn a penny twice. In contrast, her childhood was marked by bitter deprivation

Actress, model, testimonial: Mila Kunis has an estimated net worth of around 27,000,000 euros and is one of the highest paid Hollywood stars. But that was not always so, as a child she lived in poverty.

In an interview with “Bild am Sonntag” Mila spoke for the first time about her difficult childhood. “I grew up in today’s Ukraine in the 80s. From that time it looked like America in the 40s. We were as poor as church mice “said the 33-year-old.

She played with cigarette butts

The thought of a life in luxury was not even tangible for Mila at the time. She didn’t even have toys: “As a child, I played with my father’s cigarette butts. Nobody worried about it at the time. But I survived it too. “At the age of seven, the” Black Swan “star moved to California with his family, attended drama school and made his first TV spots “The Wild Seventies” series cast – the beginning of her great career.




