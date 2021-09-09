Meghan and Katy Perry: Zoff in Montecito

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Meghan & Harry are now neighbors

But someone seems to be there resentful to be. Singer Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom just got one Bought house in the neighborhood of Prince Harry and his Meghan near Santa Barbara. The Mediterranean-inspired 14.5 million dollar villa in Montecito has a fabulous sea view and a dream property of almost four hectares.

©ddp Images

Reason for the Zoff: Meghan’s wedding dress!

But the Hollywood stars will probably not be able to borrow salt from the Duchess. Because the 39-year-old has no desire to contact the celebrity couple. The reason: Katy had in an interview after the royal wedding to Meghan’s dress expressed and thought she had another one further fitting made. Ouch!









Perry also stated that her duchess Kate’s wedding dress would have liked it better.

Oh-oh … No wonder Meghan is not amused – after all, the two sisters-in-law are said to have quarrels and jealousies.

You might also be interested in these articles:

But it gets worse: Perry admitted to having convinced Orlando in a British Satirical show Prince Harry to play.

Insider: “There could be some unpleasant clashes”

Montecito is a small town and they have a lot of friends in common so there might be a couple unpleasant encounter come,

predicts an insider in the US “Life & Style”.

Too bad. After all, Perry and Bloom are straight parents daughter Daisy Dove – and only recently it became known that Royal offspring Archie has no friends. That would have been the perfect opportunity to make friends …