MCU star Chris Hemsworth has a lot of fun in a new video · KINO.de

Chris Hemsworth is building more muscle than ever before for a new role. Thor also benefits from this. A new, crazy video proves how hard the training is.

After Thor (Chris Hemsworth) took it easy in “Avengers: Endgame”, the god of thunder presents himself stronger than ever in his next appearance. For “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” Hemsworth lifted a lot of iron, as the first set pictures proved some time ago.

So Thor has more muscles than ever. Chris Hemsworth showed how much work there is in this body size with impressions of his training in the past. His latest workout video is undoubtedly the craziest one to date. On Instagram, Hemsworth shared an impression of his training with DJ Fisher, in which the two poke each other in a delicious manner:

Chris Hemsworth promises the strongest Thor ever

It’s definitely nice to see that, despite all the effort, the Marvel star obviously hasn’t lost the fun. Especially since the result is really impressive. In an interview with The Telegraph (via Cinemablend), Hemsworth recently announced once again that we will experience the most muscular Thor of all time:

“That certainly is the fittest and strongest Thor I have ever been. Having that time at home allowed me to try different approaches to see how I can sculpt my body with the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding workouts. “







Much to the chagrin of Hemsworth-Body-Double Holland Hanton, who already complained jokingly in an interview. After all, he has to keep up with the Thor actor and also train hard.

We’ll tell you what the hard Thor training looks like in ours Video:

Chris Hemsworth does not (only) take on all the training in order to be able to keep up with the most muscular Natalie Portman of all time in “Thor 4”. Rather, the Australian is already preparing for the Netflix biopic about Hulk Hogan, in which Hemsworth embodies the wrestling legend. The actor announced that he wanted to train more muscles for this than for his Thor role. His upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will also benefit from this, which should also clarify the physical condition in which we will see the Nordic god again after “Avengers: Endgame”.

The fourth Thor film is currently being shot in Australia. So we have to wait a little longer until we can see the most muscular Hemsworth so far and all of his co-stars: “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is supposed to be on May 5, 2022 start in German cinemas.

