Mark Wahlberg shows that at 2:30 in the morning!

01/10/2021 11:20 pm

Mark Wahlberg looks perfectly fit and sporty even at 2:30 in the morning and is apparently ready to work up a sweat at any time (literally at any time)!

The actor published a video on extremely early Sunday morning in which he shows his hardened upper body without a shirt and talks about his training equipment.

“2:30 am ready for 2021! Power Plate Pro 7 @powerplateusa @ f45_training @bstrongtraining @performinspired, “wrote Mark Wahlberg about the clip. So in the middle of the night he advertises vibration training machines, which are the latest hot shit for people who don’t have time.

What do we care about this Power Plate monster, as long as Marky is doing gymnastics half-naked in front of us! Awesome body!

Pants down for his sports brand

The 49-year-old Hollywood star is also one of the co-founders of the “Municipal” sports brand. As early as November he took off his pants to show off his underwear, which is of course made by the brand.

Of course, fitness and burgers don’t go together at all, but the Hollywood star is bringing his family’s burger chain, “Wahlburgers”, to New Zealand. Wahlberg has signed a $ 50 million deal to open 20 Wahlburgers restaurants in Australia and New Zealand over the next five years.

“Wahlburgers” come to Australia and New Zealand

The deal includes a partnership with the Mustaca family, owners of Australia’s largest independent cinema chain, United Cinemas, and reportedly includes five restaurants in New Zealand.

The first franchise store is expected to open in Sydney later this year. Details on New Zealand locations and possible opening dates are yet to be published. (SV)