Leonardo DiCaprio posts photo of the start of shooting for new thriller – BZ Berlin

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio (46, “The Revenant”) has published the first photo of the shooting of his new film “Killers of the Flower Moon”.









The actor posted the picture on Twitter on Monday. It shows DiCaprio at the side of Lily Gladstone (34, “First Cow”) in the roles of an oil worker and a woman from the Osage group, Native Americans, around 1919 in the rural US state of Oklahoma.

Gladstone plays an Osage woman who falls in love with the nephew (DiCaprio) of a powerful rancher (Robert De Niro). The rancher is behind the murders. Jesse Plemons (“Breaking Bad”) plays an FBI agent who investigates the crimes.

The thriller based on a non-fiction book revolves around a series of murders against members of the Osage after large oil reserves were discovered on their land. Director Martin Scorsese wants to shoot in the Osage district with the involvement of the local natives. The project is produced by Apple Studios.