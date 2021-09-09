Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsLeonardo DiCaprio posts photo of the start of shooting for new thriller...
News

Leonardo DiCaprio posts photo of the start of shooting for new thriller – BZ Berlin

By Sonia Gupta
0
50








BZ / dpa

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio (46, “The Revenant”) has published the first photo of the shooting of his new film “Killers of the Flower Moon”.




The actor posted the picture on Twitter on Monday. It shows DiCaprio at the side of Lily Gladstone (34, “First Cow”) in the roles of an oil worker and a woman from the Osage group, Native Americans, around 1919 in the rural US state of Oklahoma.

Here you will find content from Twitter

In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.

Gladstone plays an Osage woman who falls in love with the nephew (DiCaprio) of a powerful rancher (Robert De Niro). The rancher is behind the murders. Jesse Plemons (“Breaking Bad”) plays an FBI agent who investigates the crimes.

The thriller based on a non-fiction book revolves around a series of murders against members of the Osage after large oil reserves were discovered on their land. Director Martin Scorsese wants to shoot in the Osage district with the involvement of the local natives. The project is produced by Apple Studios.


Previous articleBaby Rumors: Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Back Together?
Next articleBitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Dmg Blockchain & Hive Blockchain – that’s important now!
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv