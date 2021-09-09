Leonardo DiCaprio goes crazy in the first trailer for the Netflix doomsday film · KINO.de

The first trailer for the Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” has been unveiled and promises a Christmas film of a different kind with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Everyone is just looking down – at the displays of the smartphones that everyone is holding in their hands. Nobody looks up. And so as long as what is above does not appear below, nobody cares. Even if it means the end of the world.

This is roughly how the interesting premise of director Adam McKay’s next film “Don’t Look Up” can be summed up. And the terrifying indifference with which the world reacts to a planet killer who is incessantly hurtling towards the earth drives Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) pissed off, as the first teaser trailer for the Netflix comedy demonstrates:

But in contrast to Roland Emmerich and Co., who let such a material degenerate into a pure material battle, McKay remains true to his roots and focuses less on the optical spectacle than on the desperate attempt of a few to warn disinterested humanity. So more satire.

“Don’t Look Up”: satire with a star cast

In “Don’t Look Up”, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discover a comet that is on a direct collision course with Earth. And with the size of Mount Everest, the planet killer will wipe out all life on the planet. Mankind must be warned of the impending disaster in order to start any rescue missions. But very soon they both have to realize that people are not even interested in the impending end of the world. If they cannot reach people directly, it is through the most powerful tool in society: the media.

McKay was able to fall back on an illustrious cast of actors for his satire: In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, Meryl Streep as the indifferent US President, Jonah Hill as her son and Chief of Staff of the White House, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry as the presenter duo, and Timothée Chalamet , Gina Gershon, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande and Matthew Perry in his first film role in 11 years.

“Don’t Look Up” will be on December 10, 2021 be shown in selected cinemas and on time for Christmas from December 24, 2021 Delivered directly from Netflix.

