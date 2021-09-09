Last Evolution Kizuna «- PattoTV

September 8, 2021

Fans of Digimon have every reason to be happy! Today we can report that KSM Anime is licensed to the movie Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna has secured. Further details on a possible cinema date and a home video release are not yet available and will follow at a later date.

The new movie too Digimon Adventure was a franchise 20th anniversary project that was created at the Yumeta Company and Toei Animation studios and directed by Tomohisa Taguchi. Akatsuki Yamatoya wrote the script while Hiromi Seki acted as supervisor. The character design comes from Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, with the Digimon themselves being contributed by Kenji Watanabe as in the previous series and films.

It celebrated its premiere Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna in Japanese cinemas on February 21, 2020. The feature film plays in the same continuity as the first two Digimon-Seasons and forms the finale of the plot of the anime classic, which began in 1999.

The Wiesbaden anime label KSM Anime has published many series and films in the past Digimon already on DVD and Blu-ray. The 54-part first Digimon Adventure-Season they recently donated a re-release on Blu-ray with a slipcase (available from Anime Planet).

THAT’S WHY IT’S IN Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna:

The year is 2010. More than 10 years have passed since the summer in which Tai Agumon and the other Digimon met to save the DigiWelt together. The existence of DigiRitter has now been recognized worldwide and sightings in the real world are no longer uncommon. But there are always unfortunate incidents with DigiRittern. Meanwhile, Tai goes to college and Matt & Co have also found their very own ways in life.

Menoa and Imura are scientists whose research area is the Digimon who appeared with Tai and his friends. They believe that they have found the cause of the worldwide incidents – Eosmon – and are looking for help from the chosen children. Tai and the other DigiRitter want to solve the problem together. But when they meet Eosmon and fight with him, something goes wrong during the digitations. Menoa gets to the bottom of the matter and has shocking news: When a DigiRitter grows up, his Digimon partner ceases to exist …

The threat posed by Eosmon spreads and doesn’t stop at Tai’s friends. If he doesn’t fight, he can’t save his friends. But to fight means having to say goodbye to your partner way too soon.

Will he fight even if it means losing Agumon forever? An inevitable fate for every DigiRitter growing up. Perhaps there is still hope through the strong bond of friendship that Tai and Agumon forged during their journey together?