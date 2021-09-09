Kylie Jenner is expecting second child from Travis Scott

It has been rumored in the media for a few weeks that Kylie Jenner was pregnant again. Now she and Travis Scott confirm the rumors on Instagram. The two are expecting their second child together.

Editor’s recommendation









In an emotional Instagram video, Kylie Jenner shared some intimate glimpses of her pregnancy. So at the beginning she shows the positive pregnancy test and life companion Travis Scott, who seems extremely pleased about the news. She takes the camera to doctor visits and family gatherings, and also films her mother Kris Jenner’s reaction. She also seemed overjoyed about it and even called it “a[n] the happiest days “of their lives.

Jenner received countless congratulations under her post. Among others from her family and her sisters Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, but also from Travis Barker, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

After the birth of their daughter Stormi in 2018, Jenner and Scott were always in a crisis. In between they were probably separated. In the meantime, however, the two have found each other again and, according to rumors, should lead an open relationship.

Editor’s recommendation

Travis Scott’s latest album ASTROWORLD landed at number 1 on the US charts and went triple platinum. His next album UTOPIA should be released this year.