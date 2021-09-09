Kim Kardashian and Kanye West renew their marriage vows in Balenciaga Haute Couture

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put on a big show and recycle their relationship

Kanye West has pulled out all the stops to promote its highly anticipated tenth album “Donda”. Also there: his ex Kim Kardashian. With a series of livestream events, West offers its fans multimedia experiences that are shaped by his love for art and fashion. Last night West held his third and most personal listening session at Chicago’s Soldier Field Stadium. A true-to-scale replica of his childhood stood on the stage; his hometown served as the backdrop while he recreated his wedding vows with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. All of this made for a very intimate and autobiographical appearance. Still, West’s stylized reinterpretation of its past reflects the present of fashion.

Kim Kardashian appears as the veiled bride on Kanye’s show

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia has served as art director on West’s recent appearances, and his influence was clearly felt in the performance at Soldier Field, especially in the finale. When Kardashian showed up in her veiled bridal gown, she was wearing the final look from Gvasalia’s celebrated haute couture debut. The dress that model Awar Odhiang wore during the July show, the Balenciaga brand’s first couture collection since 1968, impressed with its simplicity. Backstage, Gvasalia explained to VOGUE’s Sarah Mower that his goal was to bring “couture airs, poise, and attitude” into the street-oriented aesthetic for which he had become known.









The Balenciaga wedding dress Kim Kardashian wore to the reenactment of her wedding to Kanye West Courtesy of Balenciaga

Kimye Forever? Will the Kim and Kanye couple’s collaboration and myth last longer than their marriage?

West, who was in the audience at the Balenciaga show, is trying something similar with his “Donda” experience. Announced as a creative rebirth – West ends the concert by setting himself on fire in the style of a phoenix – he takes his persona apart. When he and Kardashian tied the knot in 2014, their wedding got media hype (and a shared VOGUE cover). Now that the two are friendly ex-partners, Kimye can re-use her most important moments to enrich her current projects. Combining your wedding with the season’s most talked-about couture collection is one way to get people talking. The entire collaboration is a sign of the next chapter for Kimye. Until death do them part? Maybe…

This article appeared in the original on Vogue.com.