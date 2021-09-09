Julia Roberts: She comes back with a new series

Julia Roberts has signed her second major serial deal. “Homecoming” for Amazon is followed by “The Last Thing He Told Me” for Apple.







Oscar winner Julia Roberts (53, “Pretty Woman”) remains true to the series landscape. After making her screen debut in the Amazon series “Homecoming” in 2018, she is said to have signed a contract with Apple. The US industry portal “Deadline” reports. Accordingly, Roberts not only takes on the lead role in “The Last Thing He Told Me”, but also acts as an executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon (44, “Wild”).

Not much is known about the series project so far. “The Last Thing He Told Me” is said to be based on the novel of the same name by writer Laura Dave (43), which will only appear in the USA at the beginning of May. The story is about a woman (Roberts) who, together with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, tries to find out what is behind the mysterious disappearance of her husband and father.

