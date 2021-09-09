Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsJulia Roberts: She comes back with a new series
News

Julia Roberts: She comes back with a new series

By Sonia Gupta
0
42




Julia Roberts
She returns with a new series

Julia Roberts gets her second leading role in a series.

Julia Roberts gets her second leading role in a series.

© Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Julia Roberts has signed her second major serial deal. “Homecoming” for Amazon is followed by “The Last Thing He Told Me” for Apple.




Oscar winner Julia Roberts (53, “Pretty Woman”) remains true to the series landscape. After making her screen debut in the Amazon series “Homecoming” in 2018, she is said to have signed a contract with Apple. The US industry portal “Deadline” reports. Accordingly, Roberts not only takes on the lead role in “The Last Thing He Told Me”, but also acts as an executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon (44, “Wild”).

Not much is known about the series project so far. “The Last Thing He Told Me” is said to be based on the novel of the same name by writer Laura Dave (43), which will only appear in the USA at the beginning of May. The story is about a woman (Roberts) who, together with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, tries to find out what is behind the mysterious disappearance of her husband and father.

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleMila Kunis: body envy of Demi Moore
Next articleBitcoin is stabilizing, analyst predicts great things
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv