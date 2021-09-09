Johnny Depp: He wanted to “drown” and “burn” Amber Heard

Former lovers, now enemies: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are still fighting over what triggered their sudden breakup in May 2016

Johnny Depp’s attorney gave his view of Depp’s ex-wife’s allegations in the libel suit against “The Sun”: she was lying. But the messages that actor Amber Heard is said to have sent speak a different language.

A lawyer for Johnny Depp, 56, has accused Amber Heard, 33, of lying in a British court, as reported by the British Daily Mirror, among others. The Hollywood star’s ex-wife had accused Depp of domestic abuse. Depp denies the allegations – and initiated a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper that printed the story.

Johnny Depp at the hearing



Depp attended the preliminary hearing in person on Wednesday (February 26) before the actual trial in his defamation suit against the British tabloid “The Sun”. The Hollywood star is suing parent company News Group Newspapers and the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Dan Wootton, 36, over a 2018 article alleging he abused Heard.

Is Amber Heard the attacker?



Depp’s lawyer said Heard was not the victim but the “attacker” in the relationship. “One person, one side, lies and one does not. Obviously we say that it is Ms. Heard (who lies), Mr. Depp is one hundred percent sure about that.”













Bad news from Johnny Depp



However, the Supreme Court has also received news that is extremely negative for Johnny Depp. These are written conversations from 2013 that the actor had with his actor buddy Paul Bettany, 48. During his relationship with Amber Heard, he is said to have sent him bad messages in which he threatened his then wife in the worst possible way. It said, among other things, that he wanted to “drown” his ex and then “burn” and at the end “fuck her corpse” – “to make sure that she is really dead”. Outrageous lines that the actor is said to have written.

The ten-day process is scheduled to begin on March 23.

