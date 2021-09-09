Jane Foster’s big return to the MCU is long ahead

Even before the big Marvel Day next Sunday, ProSieben shows Thor, the first appearance of the god of thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this evening at 11.10 p.m. In addition to Chris Hemsworth as a hammer swinger, Natalie Portman is also a scientist Jane Foster with them, who takes the stranded Thor with them. Then Natalie Portman’s line in the MCU is divided into 4 phases.

1. The final appearance: Natalie Portman disappears from the MCU

Portman was seen one more time in Thor 2: The Dark Kingdom, in which she comes into contact with one of the Infinity Stones and travels with Thor to Asgard. Thereafter Portman and her figure disappeared for a long time from the MCU.

2. Natalie Portman’s long absence from the MCU

After she also shone in Avengers 2: Age of Ultron mainly because of her absence, the actress at least provided a logical explanation for her absence in Thor 3: Day of Decision: “Thor 3 did not play on the earth my character is on.”said Portman.

3. Natalie Portman’s little comeback in Endgame

It wasn’t until Avengers 4: Endgame that we saw Jane Foster in a short scene in Asgard that Thor visited as part of his journey through time. The recordings, however, were Archival material from Thor 2‘So Portman wasn’t in front of the camera again. It just provided a few new lines of dialogue that were used in the said scene, such as Entertainment Weekly reported.









4. Natalie Portman’s final return to the MCU

It is now known that Natalie Portman will not only return to the MCU, but a lot more important role will take. As Jane Foster, she takes the hammer Mjölnir in her hand in Thor 4: Love and Thunder and becomes Thor. Chris Hemsworth fans don’t need to worry though, as Odin’s son is still part of the game.

© Disney Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor

There will be Thor twice in phase 4 of the MCU. How exactly it comes to its godlike powers is not yet known. So we can look forward to the next big step on their journey. You can watch the beginning of it on TV tonight. Thor is running around 11.10 p.m. at ProSieben.

Thor 4: Love and Thunder is expected to start on October 28, 2021 in theaters.

Are you looking forward to Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU?