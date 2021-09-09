Iron Man 4: Successor applies for the role of Robert Downey Jr

Released 11/9/2020 8:46 AM

After Avengers: Endgame, the MCU is upside down. With a few exceptions, almost all heroes are dead or retired. Starting phase 4 is a lot of work, but there are also various opportunities to introduce new heroes. Warning, spoilers for the previous Marvel films will follow!

The old brigade of Captain America, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Thor and Hulk is no longer complete. Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff are dead, Steve Rogers is an old man, and Bruce Banner and Clint Barton are retired. Only Thor will continue to fight for justice. “Thor 4: Love And Thunder” is coming up and Thor is more than likely to appear in the third “Guardians Of The Galaxy” film by director James Gunn.









But the MCU still has no shortage of new heroes. The next phase of the MCU is meticulously planned and in addition to new solo films such as “Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings”, which introduce individual new characters, there is also “The Eternals”, which introduces a whole group of new heroes. The next few years are already planned and there is no need for new heroes, but Kevin Feige and Co won’t complain when new opportunities arise.

This is exactly what has just happened. The young actress Lexi Rabe published a picture of herself in an alternative version of the Iron Man suit via Instagram. The actress played the daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Pots in Avengers: Endgame. Below the picture, she addressed Marvel directly, stating that she hoped one day to follow in the footsteps of her movie parents.

Even if nothing is planned in that direction at the moment, it may well be that we will see Lexi Rabe as Iron Woman one day. If there is no big surprise in store for us, it will take a long time, because the next few years have of course already been carefully planned.