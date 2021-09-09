In the war of roses with Amber Heard: Johnny Depp brings Elon Musk into play

In the trial against the tabloid “The Sun” Johnny Depp fails in court. Now the actor is hoping for a better outcome in his libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard – with the testimony of Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp (“The Secret Window”) wants to continue fighting for his reputation and against his ex-wife Amber Heard. After an unsuccessful trial against the British tabloid “The Sun”, he sued Heard in Virginia for defamation and demanded 50 million US dollars from his ex-wife for an article she wrote for the “Washington Post”. In this case, Depp relies on Tesla boss Elon Musk. As “Deadline” reports, the entrepreneur has received a summons from Depp’s lawyers.

The attorneys want Musk to testify “on all communications between you and Ms. Heard regarding Mr. Depp.” They also have questions about the “Sun” trial and the “allegations of physical abuse or domestic violence committed by either Mr. Depp or Mrs. Heard”. But what does Elon Musk have to do with the matter anyway? Security guards who were on duty in Amber’s house stated that Depp was no longer with her in May 2016, at the time of the injuries, but Musk was going in and out of her at that time.









The entrepreneur was reportedly dating the actress after Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp. In June 2020, Musk denied that the two should have had an affair and a love triangle with Cara Delevingne during their marriage to “Page Six”, the gossip portal of the “New York Post”: “Cara and I are friends, but we have never been intimate. […] Also, let me reiterate that Amber and I didn’t start dating until about a month after their divorce. I don’t think I was anywhere near her during her marriage! “

Fight against “The Sun” continues

At the beginning of November 2020, a London court had dismissed Depp’s lawsuit against the British tabloid “The Sun”, which had described him as a “woman’s thug”. Depp and his legal team want to appeal the verdict, and a hearing is due to take place next March. A judge on the appellate court ruled, “Deadline”, that Johnny Depp and his team will have an oral hearing that will take place between March 15 and March 31 and will last two hours.

The trial against the “Sun” had degenerated into another war of the roses between Depp and Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017. Both made serious allegations against each other. After a 16-day trial in London, the judge ruled that the choice of words was “essentially true”. Depp’s lawyers then argued before the court of appeal that the judge had accepted the evidence presented by Depp’s ex-wife too uncritically, and that he had ignored relevant evidence or not even admitted it in the first place.