Thursday, September 9, 2021
News

“I want to be honest”: Will Smith is quite untrained

By Sonia Gupta
0
For this, Will Smith (52) is celebrated by the community! With his role as Prince of Bel-Air, the actor gained numerous fans worldwide. But the Hollywood star not only has his following because of his roles in “Ali” or “The Pursuit of Happiness”. Many fans just love his stunning looks, which previously included a well-toned body. The 52-year-old apparently knows that too, because now, almost ruefully, he turned to the public with a confession: Want has let herself go quite a bit and has lost a few muscles in the past few months.

on Instagram the American shared a snapshot in which he is casually standing on a lawn in slippers, underpants and an open hooded jacket. In such an honest leisure look, you rarely see the Womanizer on social media! “I want to be honest with you guys. I’m in the worst shape of my life”the Grammy Award winner revealed on the photo.

But even without a steel six-pack – his fans seem hers Fresh Prince to love in every body shape. “You’re Will Smith. Regardless of the form! “, Celebrated a user. Others even encouraged the film star not to optimize his body again through diet or training. “You have been in shape all your life. You can now enjoy your papa body with pride”another said warmly Want.




Will Smith at a film premiere in Hollywood, 2019
Will Smith in London, 2008
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the movie “Bad Boys”


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
