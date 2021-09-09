Hollywood: Stars denounce Texas’s strict abortion law

Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washgington are calling for a fight for self-determination in the US because of an extreme abortion law and the decision of the Supreme Court to do so.

Dozens of Hollywood stars and artists, including Academy Award winners Reese Witherspoon, 45, and Rita Moreno, 89, are storming the tough new abortion law in Texas.









“I stand behind the women of Texas, who have the constitutional right to decide about their health and their bodies,” wrote Witherspoon on Twitter on Thursday. She linked a call by the family planning organization “Planned Parenthood”, which calls for resistance with a petition.

US singer Pink warned on Twitter that the “extreme” abortion ban in Texas will serve as a blueprint for similar laws in other states if nothing is done about it. Actress Kerry Washington called for the struggle for self-determination and free planning for the next generation. Amy Schumer, Eva Longoria, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks and many other celebrities also supported the action.

The US Supreme Court rejected an urgent motion against the Texas law. The law, which went into effect on Wednesday, prohibits abortions once the fetus’s heartbeat has been determined. This can be the case as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Many women do not yet know that they are pregnant at this point in time. Exceptions are only allowed in medical emergencies.

dpa