Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant – Stars

Thursday, September 9, 2021
By Vimal Kumar
9.09.2021 16:44

Jennifer Lawrence shines in full splendor: She is pregnant!


© Reuters

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (31) will be a mother for the first time. The child’s father is the six-year-old art dealer Cooke Maroney (37), a spokesman for the actress confirmed.

A couple since 2018, the wedding took place in 2019 and now the good news – pregnant.

A love life straight out of a picture book: Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, are expecting their first child together. A spokesman for the actress confirmed this to the US magazine “People” on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The famous actress has not yet commented on the pregnancy.

Top stars at the wedding




Shortly after getting to know each other in 2018, Maroney asked for the hand of the “Silver Linings” – leading actress Jennifer Lawrence. In October 2019 they finally tied the knot on the noble Belcourt estate in Newport. Around 150 guests attended the wedding, including actors and music icons such as Adele (33), Emma Stone (32) and Cameron Diaz (49).

“He’s just the best person”

In an interview at the premiere of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix”, she told “Entertainment Tonight” that it was a “very, very easy decision” when Maroney asked her the big question. She justified her decision to marry Maroney with the moving declaration of love: “Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Happiness in love – happiness at work

In addition to personal happiness, the “Hunger Games” star continues to pursue her career. From December 10, 2021, she will – alongside other well-known actors such as Leonardo Di Caprio (46), Maryl Streep (72), Cate Blanchett (52), Ariana Grande (28) and Timothée Chalamet (25) – in the Science- Fiction comedy “Don’t look up” can be seen on the big screens. The trailer has been available on the streaming provider Netflix since September 8, 2021.



