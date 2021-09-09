Hollywood News: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get under the skin

Hollywood news in the GALA ticker: +++ Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly now have partner tattoos +++ Isn’t Mischa Barton pregnant? +++ Kim Kardashian is reportedly already planning a divorce from Kanye West +++

September 26th



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: New tattoos seal their stormy love



This love gets under your skin. Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, got their names tattooed on each other. An indication of this is given by the track “Banyan Tree (Interlude)” on the musician’s new album, which was released yesterday, Friday (September 25th).

In it you can hear Megan’s voice raving: “It was only four months since we were right here and I met you. That is not possible,” and further: “You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just did tattooed your nickname on me. “

Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green, 47, and MGK met while filming their film “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. The couple were spotted together for the first time in May.

It was only last year that Megan separated from Green, with whom she has three children, Noah Shannon, seven, Bodhi Ransom, six, and Journey River, four.

The “Transformers” star celebrated the release of MGK’s new album in Hollywood last Thursday (September 24th). A closer look at the new tattoos was apparently denied the paparazzi.

September 25th: Mischa Barton is pregnant – or is she not?



The “OC, California” fans were particularly pleased about this news. Series favorite Mischa Barton, 34, disappeared from the scene for a long time, but now made double headlines. Good news number one: Mischa Barton is said to be in love. The lucky one: Gian Marco Flamini, an actor who mainly earns his living as a photographer. She was spotted smooching with him in Los Angeles – how beautiful! Happy news number two: The former “Marissa Cooper” actress is said to be pregnant, not only the fans, but also the US media landscape were sure when she showed herself with a – apparently clear – baby ball. Now there are new pictures of the actress that are available to RTL. They show Mischa with a wine glass from which she takes a long drink. Whether this is an indirect denial of pregnancy, or whether there was a non-alcoholic drink in the glass, remains to be seen in the near future.

September 23rd



Kim Kardashian + Kanye West: Divorce planned



The house blessing is apparently very crooked! The marriage of Kanye West, 43, and Kim Kardashian, 39, is currently unlikely to be a lucky star. Even more: According to insiders, the separation is already a done deal when it comes to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star. “Kim planned the whole divorce, but she’s waiting for him to have his final episode,” an insider told Page Six, referring to the “final episode” of Kanye West’s bipolar disorder. The rapper (“Stronger”) himself made the disease public and Kim recently commented on her husband’s state of health for the first time after he had a public freak and threw allegations at her head via Twitter. Kim Kardashian was reportedly “deeply disappointed” with the musician. Mainly because he allegedly refuses to “adhere to his care plan” in order to get his bipolar disorder under control with medication. “She is deeply disappointed and sad,” an insider told US Weekly. As a wife, it is not easy to get along with Kanye West, because “the mood swings and the manic episodes are extremely difficult for Kim”. The fact that the artist recently urinated on his Grammy in protest on a social media video certainly doesn’t make things any better.









September 22nd: Angelina Jolie’s bizarre rituals in the fight against Brad Pitt



Angelina Jolie, 45, and Brad Pitt, 56, have been in a bitter custody battle since they split up. Above all, it’s about the children they have together and the question of when and how often they see their dad Brad. The actress (“Salt”) had filed for divorce from the screen star (“Fight Club”) in September 2016 after twelve years of relationship – two of them married. In a very frank interview with Vogue India recently, Jolie said: “I broke up for the good of my family.” Does Angie think Brad is not good for the kids together? In any case, the actress is probably using every means to defeat her ex in court and allegedly also considers the help of magic. Compared to the US portal “Micky.com”, an employee chatted that the Hollywood actress had a diabolical plan.

“She set up a room with an altar and lots of candles. Angelina gets up every morning before four o’clock and sits in the candlelight until sunrise. She meditates and imagines her victory.”

Potions and amulets are supposed to help her in the bitter fight with Brad Pitt – a rumor that we would not be incredibly shocked by Angie. From 2000 to 2003 she was finally married to her fellow actor Billy Bob Thornton, 65. The former couple wore their legendary blood necklaces at the time. Angelina Jolie has always seemed to be magically drawn to spirituality. Or does the story just stink of rotten magic?

September 21: Brad Pitt was with Scientology for three years



Before Brad Pitt, 56, became an absolute superstar and together with Jennifer Aniston, 51, portrayed THE dream couple in Hollywood, the actor was in a relationship with his colleague Juliette Lewis, 47, and was even a member of Scientology for three years. Who would have thought that?! At that time he was 26 years old and Lewis only 16 years old, but the age difference did not matter to the couple in love, whose stars in Hollywood were just rising and starting to shine.

Between 1991 and 1993, Brad allegedly participated in courses and purification programs run by the controversial sect in Los Angeles and Portland. In addition, according to a former member who spoke out to “The Sun”, there is talk of daily five-hour (!!) sauna visits, which are supposed to help the followers of the faith to cleanse the body. An idea from Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard (†). Brad Pitt allegedly also did these saunas for a whole month. As part of the initiation process, the screen star is said to have been yelled at until he stormed off in anger. After three years, the star is reported to have turned her back on Scientology. His then partner Juliette Lewis is still an avowed Scientologist today.

Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis were a couple from 1990 to 1993. On the red carpet, they look extremely good together. Both like to wear their blonde hair blown out and with a slight volume at the roots. © Getty Images

