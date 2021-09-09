George Clooney: Stars Establish Minority Film School – Culture

George Clooney Photo: dpa / Ian West





The new “Roybal School of Film and Television Production” will open its doors in Los Angeles in autumn 2022. It is intended to promote diversity in a targeted manner.

Los Angeles – Hollywood stars like George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling and Eva Longoria are involved in a school project in Los Angeles that aims to give minorities easier access to the film industry. From autumn 2022, high school students will be admitted to the “Roybal School of Film and Television Production”, as the Los Angeles school district announced on Monday. The diversity program specifically targets students from underserved communities.









You have to start early to promote diversity, said Oscar winner Clooney in the statement. The young people are to be trained in the areas of camera work, editing, special effects and sound, among other things. “It also means internships that lead to well-paying career opportunities,” explained the director, actor and producer. The school also aims to help connect with well-known filmmakers and business people in the industry.





