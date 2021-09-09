George Clooney and Amal: That’s how much luxury their new winery in France offers – people

Lots of wine, a big house, and good friends.

Hollywood star George Clooney (60) and his wife Amal (43) now live like God in France. The couple moved into their new Canadel domain in Brignoles (17,000 inhabitants). BILD shows exclusive photos!

Didier Brémond, Mayor of Brignoles, posed with his new residents. He to BILD: “I understand that George Clooney and his wife come here to benefit from the rest.”

The couple have this peace of mind on their 172-hectare facility, which is the size of 240 football fields. But the Clooneys will only play with their twins Alexander and Ella (3) on the lawn of the 18th century house.

The open kitchen is very cozy and has a dining table for eight people



In addition to a spacious salon, it has an open kitchen, six bedrooms and a well-stocked wine cellar. The little ones can splash around in the heated outdoor pool.







Allegedly, the Clooneys paid 7.9 million euros for their new dream. Your second home in Europe after a holiday home on Lake Como.













The cozy bedroom with box spring bed







George and Amal can entertain their friends on the terrace



Some prominent pals in the neighborhood also appreciate that. Brad Pitt (57) owns the "Château Miraval" 20 minutes away by car, and director George Lucas (77) owns the organic winery "Château Margüi".





Now the wine axis of the stars is perfect.