Frustration! Anna Kendrick hasn’t flirted in years

In the Twilight saga, she was still the annoying friend at the side of Kristen Stewart (24), but Anna Kendrick (28) never stopped at this point. She went her own way and received a lot of praise, especially for the film “Pitch Perfect”, both as an actress and as a singer. This year will Anna can also be seen in “Into The Woods” as Cinderella. So your career is on the rise, but what about love? Not good, revealed Anna now.

Although she was in a relationship until last year, she has not seen any new opportunities since the love-out, the 28-year-old told im Cubit-Interview. And even in the time when she was taken, a man would never have made advances – so she has been living without hot flirts for five years! Unthinkable, but true, as the actress emphasized.

Certainly a sexy guy will be in again at some point Anna Kendricks Life, but apparently she still has a little trauma from her teenage years, in which, as a late bloomer, she also suffered from a lack of interest from the opposite sex: “My mom thought it was a blessing because it meant I never had to think about whether a boy might just like me because of my breasts. But I would have been delighted if guys had liked me because of my breasts!”









N / A, Anna Kendrick clearly has more to offer than a hot bust, and the next man in love will surely be able to make that clear to her.

Anna Kendrick, actress

Actress Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick in November 2019



