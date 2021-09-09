For the cinema at home: 3 TV tips for the weekend

Together with Teleboy, we are presenting you with three film tips that will be shown on TV next weekend – so that you can bring the big cinema home easily and without complications.

This post is sponsored by Teleboy.







1990’s Hunt for Red October by John McTiernan with Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin and Scott Glenn. | FRI September 10, 8 p.m. | eight plus

This is what it’s about: During the Cold War, the strategically superior submarine Red October headed for the American coast of New York. It is unclear whether the other side is planning a first strike or wants to overrun. Only CIA agent Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) is convinced of the good intentions of the Russian captain Marko Ramius. Only Jack Ryan is in a position to convince his superiors to spare the submarine.

4 out of 5 ★

Drama by Peter Berg with Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman and JK Simmons. | SAT 11 September 8:15 p.m. | ProSieben









This is what it’s about: 2013: The Boston Marathon is the big event in the city. Everything is going as it always does, even when the number of police officers is high. But then chaos breaks out. Because two assassins detonate two bombs near the finish line, whereupon a race against time begins. The injured have to be rescued and the perpetrators found, but despite the cooperation of numerous services and countless images, it is difficult to identify the culprits. And nobody knows whether the perpetrators are planning another attack.

4 out of 5 ★

2019 tragic comedy by Joon-ho Bong starring Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-Jeong Jo. | SUN 12 September 11.10 p.m. | SWR television

This is what it’s about: At first it is only the young Ki-Woo who finds a job as a tutor for the wealthy Park family. But then he gradually gets his sister and parents into jobs with fraudulent sophistication, as an art therapist, driver and housekeeper. The family, which just lived penniless in a shabby basement apartment, seems to be spreading further and further in the design estate of the parks. However, not everything is as it seems there either.

5 out of 5 ★

