First child: Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant

Berlin – Four years ago, Jennifer Lawrence gave an interview to Vogue, and during the conversation her little dog Pippi was constantly bustling around her. “Up here in the hills there are all kinds of predators who could enjoy a delicious pippi sandwich,” said the Kentucky actress at the time. “Coyotes, larger dogs, rattlesnakes, large crows,” said Lawrence, listing the dangers to her pet. She has a heart attack every 20 minutes. “I’ll be a great mother.”

Now Lawrence will soon be able to dedicate her care to a small human being: The 31-year-old Hollywood star is pregnant, as People magazine reports exclusively. For the Oscar winner (“Silver Linings”), who became known worldwide for her role as Katniss Everdeen in “Hunger Games”, and her husband Cooke Maroney, it is the first child together.









Imago Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney (left) have been a couple since 2018.

Lawrence, who largely keeps her private life out of the public eye, dated British actor Nicholas Hoult from 2011 to 2014. In 2017 she had a brief liaison with director Darren Aronofsky, with whom she directed the film “Mother!”. Lawrence has been dating art dealer Maroney, 37, since 2018, and the couple married in Rhode Island the following year.

150 guests attended the wedding reception, including famous friends of the couple such as Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone. Lawrence once called her husband and future father of her child “the greatest person I have ever met.”