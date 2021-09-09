Film – Robert Downey Jr. nominated for “Golden Raspberry” – Culture

Los Angeles (AP) – “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. (55) and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (38, “Les Misérables”) could be awarded Hollywood ridiculous prices at the end of April. The distributors of the “Golden Raspberries” or “Razzies” announced the nominations for the not very serious prizes.

Downey Jr. landed his vet role in “The Fantastic Journey of Dr. Dolittle” in the category “Worst Leading Actor”. Hathaway is the worst leading actress in the running for the Netflix film “The Last Thing He Wanted” and “Witches witches”. Her nominations include Kate Hudson (“Music”) and Katie Holmes (“The Secret – Dare You To Dream”).

In the category “Worst Film”, for example, the Polish erotic drama “365 Days”, the horror film “Fantasy Island” “and the musical film” Music “- the directorial debut of the singer Sia – come together. With six nominations each,” 365 Days “and” The fantastic journey of Dr. Dolittle “the top candidates at the 41st ridiculous award ceremony.

The supporting roles include Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Kristen Wiig (“Wonder Woman 1984”), Arnold Schwarzenegger (“Iron Mask”), Bruce Willis (“Hard Kill”) or Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Meet Giuliani. Giuliani appears in the new “Borat” film by comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in a precarious interview scene with his hand in his pants.









The Razzie trophy for the worst screen couple could go to Harrison Ford as a gold prospector in the adventure film “Call of the Wild” – together with the “totally fake” digitally created dog Buck, according to the awardees. Because of the Corona crisis, there is also a special trophy for 2020 as the “worst calendar year ever”. A year ago, the jurors showered the critically panned film musical “Cats” with six shameful prizes.

The “Razzies” were launched in 1980 by the film buff John Wilson as a counterpart to the glamorous Academy Awards. More than 1,100 members from the United States and two dozen other countries are said to be involved in the vote.

The nominees usually stay away from the joke show. Exceptions were made by “Catwoman” Halle Berry (2005) and Sandra Bullock, who personally picked up the ridiculous prize for “Crazy About Steve” in 2010.

The “winners” are traditionally announced on the day before the Oscar gala, which is due to take place on April 25 this year. On Monday, the Hollywood Film Academy will announce the Oscar nominations.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210313-99-804759 / 3