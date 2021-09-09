Figure printing in Hollywood bothered her

February 11, 2021 – 11:34 am clock

Settlement with Hollywood

Kate Winslet (45) became a mega-star through her role in “Titanic” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio (46). That was in 1997 and a lot has happened in the life of the mother of three since then. And she has learned a lot about herself and especially about the “dream factory” in recent years. Now she reckons with Hollywood tough.

Leonardo DiCaprio intimidated Kate Winslet

In an interview with the “Los Angeles Times”, Kate Winslet spoke about her beginnings in the film business and working on the film “Titanic”. A challenge for the Brit at the time, because: “This was my first time playing an American.” Playing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio was also intimidating for her, as she already knew him from successful films such as “Gilbert Grape” and “Jim Carroll – In the Streets of New York”.

In the video below we reveal more about the new projects from Kate Winslet and “Titanic” director James Cameron.

Video: Kate Winslet and James Cameron make a film together







Kate Winslet: “I was scared of Hollywood”

After the movie “Titanic” came the breakthrough in Hollywood, but Kate decided to stay out of the glittering city as much as possible. She explains, “I was scared of Hollywood.” She describes the place as “scary,” “where everyone had to be thin and look a certain way.”

“That was a turning point in my life”

Kate decided against the Hollywood ideal of beauty. “And I knew that I didn’t look like that and I didn’t feel like I fit there. If I ever belonged to it, I had to earn my place. And for myself I didn’t deserve it,” the actress said in an interview .