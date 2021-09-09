Events, birthdays, days of death – calendar sheet on Thursday, 09.09.2021

Berlin. The current calendar sheet for Thursday, September 9, 2021: What happened today, who was born, who died? The events in the overview.

Calendar sheet: Thursday, September 9, 2021

36th calendar week, 113 days until the end of the year

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Name day: Otmar

History: What happened on September 9th?

A look at history can sharpen one’s view of the present. What events took place on September 9th?

2006 – The space shuttle “Atlantis” sets course from the spaceport in Cape Canaveral in Florida for the International Space Station (ISS). The space shuttle brings two sun sails together more than 70 meters long to the space station.

2006 – Pope Benedict XVI. arrives for a six-day visit to Bavaria. His motto for his trip is “He who believes is never alone”.

2001 – Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) officially opens the Jewish Museum in Berlin designed by the American architect Daniel Libeskind with a tour.

1991 – The Central Asian Republic of Tajikistan declares its independence from the Soviet Union.

1976 – The first episode of the animated series “Maya the Bee” is broadcast on German television.









1971 – The first broadcast of the political television magazine “Kennzeichen D” is broadcast on ZDF.

1961 – The US Navy puts the “USS Long Beach” into service. The cruiser is the world’s first to be nuclear-powered.

1951 – The army of the People’s Republic of China invades the Tibetan capital Lhasa.

1409 – Pope Alexander V grants approval for the establishment of the University of Leipzig.

Celebrity birthdays on September 9th

Who was born on September 9th?

1966 – Adam Sandler (55), American actor (“Big Daddy”, “50 First Dates”, “Die Wutprobe”, “Punch-Drunk Love”)

1966 – David Bennent (55), Swiss actor, as a twelve year old debut in the role of Oskar Matzerath in “The Tin Drum” (1978), “The Pillars of Power” (TV)

1966 – Georg Hackl (55), German luge rider, three-time Olympic luge champion in single-seater 1992, 1994 and 1998

1958 – Georgette Dee (63), German singer, Diseuse (stage program: “Ach Du – Mein Ach!”)

1941 – Otis Redding, American soul singer (“Sittin ‘on the Dock of the Bay”), d. 1967

Celebrity days of death on September 9th

Who died on September 9th?

1981 – Jacques Lacan, French psychoanalyst and psychiatrist, born in 1901

1901 – Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, French painter and printmaker (“In the Moulin Rouge”), born 1864