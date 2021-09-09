Eva Green & Ewan McGregor lose your senses in Perfect Sense

In Perfect Sense the lovers Susan (Eva Green) and Michael (Ewan McGregor) lose their senses tonight on EinsPlus. Not because of hormonal confusion, but quite literally: A mysterious worldwide disease is spreading that robs people one sense after another: first the sense of smell, then the ability to taste. Both Susan and Michael are not only privately affected, because Susan is an epidemiologist, Michael is a cook.

In the midst of inexplicable events, the two find each other in Glasgow, Scotland, but their love is not only put to the test by the epidemic. Susan and Michael expect completely opposite things from a relationship, she seeks closeness, he distance. The fact that the epidemic leads to uncontrollable emotional outbursts before every loss of meaning does not make Susan and Michael’s romance any easier.









Perfect Sense combines romance and apocalypse, togetherness and globality, profit and loss. Ewan McGregor and director David Mackenzie previously worked together on the leisurely, hypnotic thriller Young Adam. In addition to McGregor, his uncle Denis Lawson is also part of the cast of Perfect Sense as Michael’s boss, the two of whom were in front of the camera for the first time. Previously, they were only connected professionally: Like Ewan McGregor as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, Lawson was also seen in George Lucas’ space saga, but in the original trilogy as an X-Wing pilot.