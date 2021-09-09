Thursday, September 9, 2021
Eternal rival: Angelina Jolie beats Jennifer Aniston (again)

By Arjun Sethi
Twenty years ago, before the 9/11 attacks, she met people fleeing the Taliban regime on the border with Afghanistan, wrote the Oscar winner. It is horrific to see so many refugees again. Jolie sharply criticized that Afghan refugees were being treated “like a burden”. You were among the most capable people in the world, explained the mother of six. She met many women and girls who wanted an education and fought for it. Jolie urged her followers to support her in helping these people. The long-time special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) added a link to the organization in her post.




Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston have been portrayed as rivals by the tabloids for years. Jolie was said to have had an affair with Aniston’s then-husband Brad Pitt on the set of the film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” in 2005. Pitt and Aniston have been a couple since 1998. They got married on July 29, 2000. Their marriage ended in divorce in October 2005. Pitt started a relationship with Jolie. They have six children together, but have now also divorced.


Arjun Sethi
