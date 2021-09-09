Thursday, September 9, 2021
HomeNewsEscape Plan on TV: Cool insider tip with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold...
News

Escape Plan on TV: Cool insider tip with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Vimal Kumar
0
72




Concorde presents: & quot; Escape Plan & quot;

Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger together on screen? That can only mean plenty of action! Wrong thought: Your first big film together “Escape Plan” is a clever prison breakout thriller that was wrongly underestimated, according to TVSPIELFILM.de volunteer Michael Hille.


Previous articleWith tough training: Chris Hemsworth becomes Hulk Hogan
Next articleAshton Kutcher + Mila Kunis: Friendship plus sex became love
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv